NFL suspends Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt for eight games

Posted 10:06 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, March 15, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut star running back Kareem Hunt after a video surfaced appearing to show him pushing and kicking a woman.

OHIO– The NFL has suspended Kareem Hunt following the league’s domestic abuse investigation.

Hunt, 23, will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season.

In February, Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns, despite being under investigation.

In 11 games with the Chiefs in 2018, Hunt totaled 824 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground in addition to his 378 yards and 7 scores through the air.

He will now have a chance to revive his career in Cleveland.

