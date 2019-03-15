× NFL suspends Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt for eight games

OHIO– The NFL has suspended Kareem Hunt following the league’s domestic abuse investigation.

Hunt, 23, will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season.

NFL is suspending Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

In February, Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns, despite being under investigation.

In 11 games with the Chiefs in 2018, Hunt totaled 824 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground in addition to his 378 yards and 7 scores through the air.

He will now have a chance to revive his career in Cleveland.