Police investigate shooting in Lebanon City

LEBANON — One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a shooting in Lebanon City.

Police believe that it was a targeted shooting and occurred after a confrontation between two groups.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of North 9th Street, which was found to be a verbal confrontation between two groups. The groups left the area after making contact with police.

Just before 4:50 p.m., police were called to the same area for another disturbance. But as officers were responding, they received word of another related incident in the 400 block of North 9th Street involving the same two groups from above.

Police were directed to a residence in the block where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

Police say that the two groups are familiar with each other and suspect is familiar with the victim.

Anyone with information should contact Lebanon Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.