Police: One person injured in three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash that involved a school bus, according to police.

The crash occurred along Shelley Drive near Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township around 3 p.m.

Police say two vehicles were initially involved in the accident but the force of crash sent one of the vehicles into a school bus.