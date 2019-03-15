Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Police searching for suspect in theft in Harrisburg

Posted 4:39 AM, March 15, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a theft.

On March 11, a victim at the corner store on South 4th Street at Poplar Street in Harrisburg left her wallet lying on a counter in the store.

When she returned and retrieved the wallet, she found that there was $200 missing.

Police were able to obtain video of the above pictured suspect taking money from the wallet, and leaving the wallet behind.

Anyone with information to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.