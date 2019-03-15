Police searching for suspect in theft in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a theft.

On March 11, a victim at the corner store on South 4th Street at Poplar Street in Harrisburg left her wallet lying on a counter in the store.

When she returned and retrieved the wallet, she found that there was $200 missing.

Police were able to obtain video of the above pictured suspect taking money from the wallet, and leaving the wallet behind.

Anyone with information to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.