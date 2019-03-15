Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Prepare for St. Patrick’s Day with these cocktails

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday!

Of course, many are celebrating the day all weekend long.

Cocktails are often included in these celebrations.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare some choice cocktails for the holiday.

Check them out in the clip above and find the recipes below:

Clover Club

Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

The Tipperary

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Baileys Almande Refresh

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice.

