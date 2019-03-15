SPCA removes 20 dogs from Lancaster County property, citing unsanitary conditions, insufficient shelter

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylania SPCA removed 20 dogs from a property in Ephrata Township Thursday, acting on a tip to the organization’s animal cruelty hotline.

Six puppies were included among the dogs removed from the property, the PSPCA says. The dogs were being housed in unsanitary conditions and lacked veterinary care, shelter, and access to water on the property, according to the PSPCA.

The animals, which included mastiff-type dogs, Doberman Pinscher-type dogs, and Catahoula Leopard-type dogs, were brought to the PSPCA’s facilities in Lancaster and Philadelphia, where they will receive necessary veterinary care as they recover, the organization says.

They will be available for adoption soon, according to the PSPCA. The owner surrendered the animals to the organization.

“We are grateful that this owner realized that these animals needed to live in better conditions and had confidence in the PSPCA’s ability to provide that care,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation, the PSPCA says.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.