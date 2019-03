YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two Millersville University athletes are NCAA Champions.

Shane Ruhnke, a senior wrestler, won Millersville’s first national championship in wrestling since 1980 over the weekend.

He was also voted the tournament’s most outstanding and most dominant wrestler.

Sunflower Greene, a senior shot putter, won her second consecutive indoor national championship.

The duo stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on their accomplishments.