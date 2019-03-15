Warm and breezy Friday with isolated showers before the chill returns this weekend!

BREEZY & WARM WITH A FEW SHOWERS: Shower chances are expected Friday as the next cold front crosses through Central PA, but quite the warm day is expected before a chill returns for the weekend. It’s still quite mild to start, with morning temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Isolated showers are possible, especially west of Harrisburg. As the cold front slowly drifts east through the day, showers linger through much of Friday. Even a few rumbles of thunder are possible later during the afternoon. This does not stop temperatures from rising even higher. Expect readings in the middle to upper 60s! Some spots could even tough 70 degrees! It’s still quite breezy too, with wind gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour! Conditions dry out through the evening fast, and temperatures take a huge tumble the rest of the night. They turn chilly again, with readings falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns chillier, but the luck of the Irish should keep us dry for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Saturday is breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This is wonderful weather for those coming out to the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Sunday, also St. Patrick’s Day of course, brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings falling back into the lower 40s. The breezes should be lighter.

CHILLIER & MAINLY DRY NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. There’s a small chance for a few sprinkles again. Tuesday remains dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. Wednesday welcomes the first day of spring, and it starts to feel a little more like it. The day brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures moderate, with readings reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Thursday is even milder, but there is the chance for a few showers. Temperatures reach the lower 50s for most spots.

