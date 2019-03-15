× West Shore police remind residents to lock vehicles after several cars are entered overnight in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Cumberland County — West Shore Regional Police say they received several reports from residents who say their vehicles were entered overnight on Bosler Avenue.

In all of the cases, the vehicles were unlocked, police say.

Police would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles when they leave them unattended.

Anyone with information about the overnight vehicle entries is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.