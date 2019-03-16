× Border Patrol rescue five migrants from snowy mountains

Arizona – Border Patrol agents, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and an Air and Marine Operation aircrew rescued five migrants on a snow-covered mountain south of Tucson.

Late Wednesday, Tucson Sector Border Patrol received a 911 phone call from a helpless man along with four other individuals on the Santa Rita Mountains.

Early Thursday, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and rescue teams were also called out around 1:00 a.m.

All rescue groups had to delay rescue due to harsh weather conditions.

Five men; three Honduran and two Mexican national migrants were in distress and injured from freezing temperatures.

Agents were able to retrieve a helicopter to help lift the men to secure ground.

Green Valley Fire District took the men to a local hospital.

After the men are medically treated and discharged they will be processed from immigration violations.

The Border Patrol agents advise anyone in danger to call 911 or to prompt a rescue beacon.