Chilly temperatures for a few days before Spring rolls in with warmer air!

CHILLY AND BREEZY WEEKEND: Unfortunately we had to kiss the warmer temperatures we had yesterday and Thursday goodbye, and say hello to cooler air again. A strong cold front moved in late yesterday bringing some severe thunderstorms along with it. We’ve dried up from the rain and the first half of the weekend featured below average temperatures and a mix of sunshine clouds. Winds were quite gusty today as well, but tomorrow will be calmer. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, perhaps a few degrees cooler, with lighter winds making it feel better! Sunshine is likely during the first half of the day before clouds thicken back up with a weak disturbance set to move through Sunday night.

FLURRY AND LIGHT SNOW CHANCE: Spring is now just 4 days away, but Mother Nature is sure to get in every last bit of winter she can! We are tracking a weak disturbance that will likely bring some winter weather our way Sunday night into early Monday. At this time, it does not look to be leaving much of anything. The only real favorable feature this system has is its timing: nighttime. Given that the precipitation will be tracking through overnight, the strong March sun angle won’t do all that much and with temperatures felling into the upper 20s overnight, snow is the likely form of precipitation. The warm temperatures we had over the last couple of days will likely help us from keeping any of that snow from really accumulating, but it is still possible we see a coating on the ground by Monday morning. If any accumulation does happen, it would likely be in our southern to southwestern counties!

SPRING-TIME WARM UP: Over the next couple of weeks, we will be in the transition period from Winter to Spring and we will be flip flopping temperatures quite dramatically. Long-range model guidance is suggesting one warm week followed by a cooler week and vise versa for the next few weeks. The good news is, at this time it looks like we are at least done with the daytime temperatures in the 30s! Cooler temperatures would mean mid to upper 40s for highs which are now below average for this time of year. Heading into the start of a new season, our temperatures will be warming up perfectly! We should climb back into the low to mid 50s which would be slightly above average for our area. Rain chances return by Wednesday night and into Thursday!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash