MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Adams County – State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a commercial vehicle and a car on Baltimore Pike.

State Police in Gettysburg says the crash happened at 11:18 a.m., Saturday along Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township.

Currently, the 3600 block of Baltimore Pike is closed, according to Emergency Dispatch.

State Police are on the scene.

This story is developing.