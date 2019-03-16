More than 10,000 attend 36th Annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- More than 10,000 people showed up to the 36th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in downtown York Saturday.

FOX 43 was the proud media sponsor of the parade. Members of the FOX 43 news team rode along and waved to folks from corvettes provided by the York County Corvette Club. There were more than 90 entries.

FOX 43's Samantha Galvez was this year's Mistress of Ceremonies. It takes more than 100 volunteers to plan the parade and help set it up. As for those who attended, they love the annual tradition.

"We have people in our core from high school age all the way through as old as you want to be, you can march with us," Kristen Gould said. "It's just great to come out today and have lots of community and fellowship with our friend. So we have a good time."

Next year's parade is scheduled for March 14th on Saint Patrick's Day.

36th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade Entry Winners

Over 10,000 attended the 36th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade which stepped off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from Market and Penn Streets.

Nearly 90 entries took part in this annual celebration of Celtic heritage, including bands, Irish dance groups, floats, antique and decorated vehicles, clowns, individuals and family groups, organizations, and media entries.

This year's Grand Marshals are Rodney, Mary and Jay Yeaple.

Mistress of Ceremonies announcing parade entries at Continental Square this year was WPMT Fox 43`s Samantha Galvez.

2019 PARADE WINNERS

CONGRATULATIONS to our 2019 York Saint Patrick's Day Parade Winners

Decorated Vehicle - Commercial First Place: Shiloh Paving & Excavating Inc.

Honorable Mention: The Curious Little Playhouse

Decorated Vehicle - Non Commercial First Place: York City Derby Dames

Honorable Mention: York County Corvette Club

Antique Vehicle First Place: Murren Firefighter Memorial Foundation

Honorable Mention: Perry County Old Iron Collectors Inc.

Individual / Family Group First Place: Joel Toluba

Honorable Mention: The Enchanted Teapot

Float First Place: Clan Walsh

Honorable Mention: St. Patrick School

Honorable Mention: York County Federation of Democratic Women and Friends

Non-Profit Organization First place: Bumps & Berms BMX

Honorable Mention: York College Best Buddies

Honorable Mention: Loving Eyes 4-H Seeing Eye Puppy Club

Honorable Mention: York Fresh Food Farms

Honorable Mention: Southern PA Incident Network (SPIN)

Honor Guard First place: Sea Scouts Ship 25

Honorable Mention: Cedar Cliff High School JROTC

Media First Place: CBS 21

Honorable Mention: WMPT Fox 43

Irish Dance Group First Place: Ni Riain School of Irish Dance

Honorable Mention: McGinley School of Irish of Dance

Best of Parade: Youth Development Center

Please note: Our panel of judges is comprised of parade sponsors and not parade committee members.

The parade draws an estimated 10,000 people downtown each year and is a huge boost for downtown merchants.

The parade is organized by the York Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Inc., an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization. This is the 21st year the group has organized the parade, which has grown dramatically since the City of York relinquished responsibility of the event in January 1999.

The parade is funded by corporate sponsors, entry fees, and a variety of fundraising activities planned throughout the year.

The parade committee is still seeking additional sponsors to help fund this year's parade. Those interested should email the parade committee at YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.

For more information, visit http://www.YorkSaintPatricksDayParade.org. You can also follow the parade on Twitter (@YorkStPatParade) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/YorkStPatParade).