Skiers make their attempt to cross the pond at the Roundtop Mountain Resort

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County - Some folks thought ahead of Spring by racing down a snowy hill with style.

People took to the slopes during the Annual Idiot Swim and Pond Skim at Roundtop Mountain Resort. Fox43's matt maisel served as the MC for the event.

The snowy hill was approximately eighty-five feet tall. Organizers said it was made longer this year, because people really enjoy watching others go crashing down.

Costumes were required for pond skimmers which also added to the fun of watching, according to Events Coordinator, Hayley Mowery.

"People make a big hoot of it and our judged. It's all for the fun of it really. We get t-shirts to give away to all the participants, it's just really just a fun event," said Mowery.

She says even though the weather was a little chilly, participants did not mind because of the adrenaline rush they get. In case you were wondering, eleven out of the roughly 70 people made it across the pond.