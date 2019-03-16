Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Suspect arrested in Lebanon Shooting

Posted 10:51 PM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, March 16, 2019

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon have arrested a man for a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

According to police, 27-year-old Francisco Mateo faces multiple charges, including Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.

Police were called to the 600 block of North 9th Street just after 4 P.M. Friday for a verbal confrontation between two groups. After they arrived, the groups left the area. About 30 minutes later, a second call came in and as they were responding, there was another disturbance with the same groups just two blocks away in the 400 block of North 9th Street.

There they found 23-year-old Weldon Wiggins Jr. suffering from gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police said Mateo and Wiggins know each other and that the shooting was not random.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.