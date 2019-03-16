Suspect arrested in Lebanon Shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon have arrested a man for a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

According to police, 27-year-old Francisco Mateo faces multiple charges, including Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.

Police were called to the 600 block of North 9th Street just after 4 P.M. Friday for a verbal confrontation between two groups. After they arrived, the groups left the area. About 30 minutes later, a second call came in and as they were responding, there was another disturbance with the same groups just two blocks away in the 400 block of North 9th Street.

There they found 23-year-old Weldon Wiggins Jr. suffering from gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police said Mateo and Wiggins know each other and that the shooting was not random.