The Junior League of Lancaster host their first ever health fair

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - The Junior League of Lancaster hosted the the first ever health fair in association with Run4Luck.

The Super Hero Super Health Fair featured local vendors and health organizations. Food samples, games, and runs were all available for kids and adults.

The fair was held as a way to support the community with health and nutrition information. A member of the Junior League of Lancaster, Natasha Solomon, said this year's theme was to show the youth how they can do small things to live out a healthy lifestyle.

"Marvel, DC, and all these movies are so popular and so appealing to kids. This is actually pretty fabulous and fantastic and super hero-like as well, and we love that some many folks are out running and being healthy this morning," said Solomon.

Organizers of the event said more than a thousand people registered for the Run4Luck race.