Car crashes into mobile home in Paradise Township

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – Emergency Dispatch say a driver walked away after crashing into a mobile home early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 6:02 a.m on Route 30 and Mcilvaine Road.

Fire crews say when they arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its side.

Fire crews say the driver did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities say no one was inside of the mobile home at the time of the incident.