KARNS raises money with shamrocks for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Posted 11:31 PM, March 17, 2019, by

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Karns Foods helped made a difference one shamrock at a time.

The grocery store raised money for neuromuscular diseases in association with MDA, the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Their goal was to help fund research and help those who suffer from the disease.
For every person who donated a dollar at the register, a shamrock went on the wall with their name on it.
Karns Foods store director, Tyler Loper, said they couldn't have met their fundraising goal without the help of many shoppers and store associates.

"Without the support of the community, helping us with this and putting for the effort in their funds themselves to help romote this research, we would have never met this goal. I do know this money is going to help a lot of individuals," said Loper.

Karns Foods began collecting donations last month. They raised more than $31,000.

 

 

