Homeless cats find new homes during the St. Catty’s Day event in Lancaster County

LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - The luck of the Irish was with many homeless cats today.

The Human League of Lancaster County ran a special deal for people wanting to add a furry member to their families at their st. Catty's day event. Normally, prices start at 45 dollars and run up to 115 dollars, but not this weekend. All adoption fees for cats were discounted to 17 dollars.

The adopted cats were all set to go home spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. Animal care coordinator, Aida May said adoption technicians conducted interviews for a perfect match.

"So yesterday we adopted out 16 of our cats. Today, I believe we adopted out three and we have four cats left. It's been a very successful adoption event and we hope these last four are going to find a home. Our end goal is to find everybody homes here, and we hope that as we do that we can help more cats out in the community that need assistance," said May.

May explained that March is guinea pig adoption month. Therefore, the Humane League of Lancaster is running a half-off fee deal for all small mammal adoptions, including rabbits and guinea pigs.