Minor flurry chance tonight followed by a cool start to the work week!

MINOR FLURRY CHANCE: Before we officially kiss winter goodbye in 3 days, Mother Nature is squeezing in one last chance for winter weather. I have been monitoring a system that looks to bring some winter weather to the Mid-Atlantic region late Sunday night and into Monday. The good news with this system is that models have been tracking it further and further south with each continuous run. At this time, it looks like most, if not all, of the wintry precipitation will stay to our south tonight and tomorrow. This system will ride along the PA-MD border and it is still possible we have a few flurries kicked back our way. With temperatures climbing into the 40s during the day, that wintry precipitation should turn to plain rain. A sprinkle or flurry is possible through Monday, otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds likely with temperatures staying below average.

WARMING TREND INTO SPRING: Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will stay a hair below average for this time of year, but the important trend to notice is that we will be warming. Spring officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 20th, and we will be hitting the 50s by the time we get into Wednesday. High pressure sets up overhead Tuesday and sticks around for the first half of Wednesday. As high pressure exits on Wednesday, clouds will be building back in along with our next rain maker which should bring some wet weather our way for Wednesday night and Thursday. After temperatures peak on Thursday afternoon, slightly cooler air joins us by Friday and Saturday with gusty winds.

SPRING-TIME BATTLE ZONE: As we transition from Winter to Spring in the coming weeks, we will likely be watching temperatures continuously flip-flopping. At this point in time, we look to favor above average temperatures in the next week to week and a half. However, we will be swinging from below average to above average and vise versa during this transition period. It looks like our next real nice warm-up will be late next weekend into the start of the new work week! The Climate Prediction Center also highlighting the potential for warmer air!

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash