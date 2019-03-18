× Beto O’Rourke to make stop in State College on Tuesday

Beto O’Rourke is coming to State College.

The Texas Democrat will attend a meet and greet at Penn State on Tuesday morning where he will visit with students and members of the community. The event is slated to begin at 10 a.m. in Room 129 ABC of the Hetzel Union Building, according to O’Rourke’s campaign website.

O’Rourke’s visit to Pennsylvania follows last week’s announcement that he is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

O’Rourke, 46, served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead of seeking re-election for a fourth term, O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate where he failed to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Those that wish to attend the meet and greet can sign up here.