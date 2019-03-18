× Body found in Brandywine Creek drainage system in Lebanon City

LEBANON — A body was found in the drainage system of Brandywine Creek in Lebanon City on Monday morning, according to police.

An employee of a business in the 1400 block of Willow Street saw the body around 11:35 a.m. between Willow and Cumberland Streets, police say.

The individual, who police say is a male, has been identified but his name will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

Police note that initial investigation has revealed no signs of obvious trauma. An autopsy is pending.