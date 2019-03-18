Bright skies for the last day of winter!

WINTER ENDS SUNNY & QUIET: Our last day of winter is quite pleasant with abundant sunshine. Bright blue skies and a light to calm wind, allows temperatures to climb to near 50 degrees. We continue to warm for the first day of spring with readings in the lower to middle 50s. A few clouds begin to move in late in the day but it’s another dry and pleasant day. Spring showers return for Thursday as a cold front tracks across the area. It’s our only real threat of any wet weather in the next 7 days. The winds kick up and it is a breezy end to the week Friday. A few sprinkles are possible, as an upper level piece of energy swings through, most of the day is dry. Highs are near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A nice weekend is in store for us. Still breezy for Saturday but plenty of sunshine blankets the area. Highs are in the lower 50s. Sunday brings a jump in temperatures, with highs in the lower 60s! Abundant sunshine early on, then clouds begin to move in during the late day hours. Monday continues dry and mild in the middle 60s. A fair amount of clouds begin the first full week of spring. Enjoy!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist