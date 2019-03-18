Bringing awareness to Endometriosis

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Endometriosis is a disease that effects an estimated 176 million women worldwide.

It can have a devastating effect on quality of life, due to it’s very painful symptoms and it is known to be the biggest cause of infertility in women.

Experts say spreading awareness is key because it often can take a very long time for a patient to be diagnosed.

A conference aimed at raising awareness will take place this weekend in Hershey, and to give us a preview, Dr. Timothy Deimling from Penn State Hershey Medical Center stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

