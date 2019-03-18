Former Ravens, Eagles DL Haloti Ngata retires after 14 seasons
PHILADELPHIA– A former Baltimore Ravens’ first round pick and recent Philadelphia Eagle has retired from the NFL.
DT Haloti Ngata has retired from the NFL after 14 seasons, according to an announcement he posted on Instagram:
Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. 💪🏽 #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles
Ngata, 35, went to the Pro Bowl five times, was named an All-Pro twice, and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.
Drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Ngata went on the serve as a cog on the defensive line in Baltimore for nine seasons before being traded to the Detroit Lions in 2015.
After spending three seasons in Detroit, Ngata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last off season, and served as a rotational defensive line piece when healthy.
Ngata will retire with 32.5 career sacks to go along with 519 tackles. He also remarkably has 5 INTs, a large amount for a career defensive lineman.