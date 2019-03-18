Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Former Ravens, Eagles DL Haloti Ngata retires after 14 seasons

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 29: Haloti Ngata #92 of the Baltimore Ravens answers questions from the media during Super Bowl XLVII Media Day ahead of Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 29, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on February 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– A former Baltimore Ravens’ first round pick and recent Philadelphia Eagle has retired from the NFL.

DT Haloti Ngata has retired from the NFL after 14 seasons, according to an announcement he posted on Instagram:

Ngata, 35, went to the Pro Bowl five times, was named an All-Pro twice, and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.

Drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Ngata went on the serve as a cog on the defensive line in Baltimore for nine seasons before being traded to the Detroit Lions in 2015.

After spending three seasons in Detroit, Ngata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last off season, and served as a rotational defensive line piece when healthy.

Ngata will retire with 32.5 career sacks to go along with 519 tackles. He also remarkably has 5 INTs, a large amount for a career defensive lineman.

