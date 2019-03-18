× Former Ravens, Eagles DL Haloti Ngata retires after 14 seasons

PHILADELPHIA– A former Baltimore Ravens’ first round pick and recent Philadelphia Eagle has retired from the NFL.

DT Haloti Ngata has retired from the NFL after 14 seasons, according to an announcement he posted on Instagram:

Ngata, 35, went to the Pro Bowl five times, was named an All-Pro twice, and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.

Drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Ngata went on the serve as a cog on the defensive line in Baltimore for nine seasons before being traded to the Detroit Lions in 2015.

After spending three seasons in Detroit, Ngata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last off season, and served as a rotational defensive line piece when healthy.

Ngata will retire with 32.5 career sacks to go along with 519 tackles. He also remarkably has 5 INTs, a large amount for a career defensive lineman.