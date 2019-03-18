× Former WJTL radio host sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for sex offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former WJTL DJ was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on Monday for various sex offenses.

Philip Smith, 52, of Lancaster, plead guilty to eight of eighteen counts against him, including corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and sexual assault in November.

Today, he was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

Smith will also have to register as a Megan’s Law offender for the rest of his life.

On April 26, 2018 police met with a victim of a sexual assault that had come to the police station to file a report.

The victim said that Smith had committed sexual offenses against her in a home on the 500 block of St. Joseph Street in Lancaster from 2013 to 2017, beginning when the victim was a minor.

After additional interviews and investigation, charges were filed against Smith, and he was taken into custody.

Now, he will serve time.