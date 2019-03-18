× GIANT Food Stores announces free ham certificate promotion

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA–Just in time for Easter celebrations, GIANT Food Stores announced today that beginning Friday, March 22, customers can begin earning extra rewards points towards a free ham certificate every time they shop using their BonusCard.

“At GIANT, the holidays are always about bringing families together around the table to share a special meal,” said John Ruane, senior vice president of merchandising, GIANT Food Stores. “Following the successful return of our beloved free turkey program this past fall, we are turning our attention to the centerpiece of the Easter table and we are excited to offer our valued customers one more way to save on their Easter dinner.”

Customers can earn rewards points for a free ham certificate from March 22 through April 21. The certificates can be redeemed from April 12 through April 21 at any GIANT or MARTIN’S Food Markets location. A current tally of a customer’s extra rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt when they shop using a BonusCard. Customers are encouraged to check their store for specific program details and eligibility or visit giantfoodstores.com or martinsfoods.com.

In addition, customers also have the opportunity to help their neighbors by donating their free ham certificate to their local food bank or pantry at any GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

SOURCE: GIANT