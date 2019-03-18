Hershey Restaurant Week – Fire & Grain

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa -- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to Hershey for a preview of Hershey Restaurant Week.
Guests are invited to indulge in special two- to three-course tasting menus with prices ranging from $15-$35 per person. Menus will consist of fresh, seasonal dishes hand-crafted by Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ (HE&R) award-winning culinary teams.
This event is a favorite for Hershey Entertainment & Resort chefs as they have the opportunity to let their creativity shine by experimenting with unique, seasonal flavors and creating one-of-a-kind menus that can only be found during Hershey Restaurant Week.
Participating restaurants include:
The Hotel Hershey
The Circular iconic American restaurant
Trevi 5 Italian Grill
Harvest restaurant & bar
Hershey Lodge
The Bears’ Den sports bar
Fire & Grain restaurant
Hershey Grill kitchen & bar
The Forebay smokehouse restaurant
Restaurant Group located in downtown Hershey
Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar
Devon Seafood + Steak
Additional details – including menus – will be posted online in the coming weeks. Visit http://www.hersheypa.com/things-to-do/dining/events.php for more info.