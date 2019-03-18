× PennDOT replaces pipes on Marburg Rd. and Brogueville Rd. in Southern York County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) York County maintenance crews today resumed drainage pipe replacement projects under two sections of road in southern York County. Highway maintenance workers will excavate the roadway and remove the existing corrugated metal pipes, replace them with plastic pipes, form inlet boxes, and reestablish the roadway in advance of a recycled asphalt paving operation in June.

PennDOT advises travelers that Marburg Road will be closed to through traffic just south of the intersection with Porters Road and Krafts Mill Road in Heidelberg Township from Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22 between 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM as a crew replaces a 40-foot section of cross pipe, a 140-foot section of parallel pipe and three inlet boxes. Marburg Road, officially designated as State Route 3080, averages 474 vehicles traveled daily. During the closure Smith Station Road, Route 116 (York Road), and Porters Road will be available for motorists.

Brogueville Road will also be closed to through traffic between Frey Road and the intersection with Laurel Road and Cramer Road in Chanceford Township on weekdays from Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 29 between 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM as a crew replaces two cross pipes and rebuilds five headwalls. Brogueville Road, officially designated as State Route 2050, averages 85 vehicles traveled daily. During the closure Laurel Road, Main Street Extended, Main Street through Felton Borough, and Cross Roads Avenue will be available for motorists.

PennDOT will return in June to resurface both Marburg Road and Brogueville Road with recycled asphalt pavement (RAP).

Marburg Road (SR 3080) will be resurfaced from the intersection with Porters Road and Krafts Mill Road (SR 3047) to the intersection with Hoff Road in Heidelberg Township;

Crews will resurface the entire 5.5-mile stretch of State Route 2050 following Cramer Road from the intersection with Wise Road to the intersection with Brogueville Road then following Brogueville Road through Chanceford and East Hopewell townships to the intersection with Century Farms Road then following Century Farms Road to the intersection with Cross Roads Avenue (SR 2079) and Church Road (SR 2052) in Cross Roads Borough.

SOURCE: PennDOT