Pittsburgh synagogue helping victims, families of mosque shootings in New Zealand

Mourners lay flowers Saturday at Hagley Park South, down the road from Masjid Al Noor, where a gunman killed 41 people in the first of two attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were shot and killed last year, is sending their support to the victims of Friday’s shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

The synagogue started a GoFundMe page to support the shooting victims and their families.

“After the March 15 attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, we feel compelled to come to the aid of those communities, just as our Jewish community was so compassionately supported only a few short months ago by people around the world of many faiths,” a portion of the GoFundMe post said. “We recall with love the immediate, overwhelming support Tree of Life received from our Muslim brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh.”

