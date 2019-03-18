Police: Eight people face drug charges following search of apartment in Lancaster City
LANCASTER — Eight people were arrested Friday after authorities served a search warrant at an apartment located on East Lemon Street in Lancaster City, police say.
The warrant stemmed from a six-week investigation into the alleged sales and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as K2, according to police.
The following individuals were arrested and subsequently charged:
- Tommy Long, 31, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility, possession with intent to deliver (synthetic cannabinoids), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding bench warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Long was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $225,000 bail.
- Harry Lambert, 55, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility, possession with intent to deliver (synthetic cannabinoids) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.
- Brystol Whittemore, 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent. She was committed to Lancaster County Prison on an outstanding bench warrant from Lancaster County.
- Warren Cosme, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on an outstanding bench warrant from Lancaster County.
- Akiea Stewart, 31, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent.
- Michael Riehl, 55, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent.
- Adelaida Santiago, 34, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent.
- Rebecca Hemperly, 48, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with drug paraphernalia. A summons will be sent.