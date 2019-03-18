× Police: Search and rescue crews look for 40-year-old man who has been missing since Friday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Search and rescue crews spent Monday evening looking for a 40-year-old man who police say has been missing since Friday.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., approximately 125 people searched a “large area” near Laurel Drive and Woodcock Road in Clay Township, according to police. The man’s car was found in a gravel parking lot in that area.

Police have not released the man’s name nor the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Police note that they’re still working on getting details from the man’s family.

Crews are expected to restart the search Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.