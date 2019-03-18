× Police searching for man who attacked victim with knife in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who attacked a victim with a knife and threatened to kill him.

Seth Sweeney, 20, is wanted on terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment charges.

On March 17, police responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of Cyberspace in Carlisle.

Upon arrival, police found a victim who said that Sweeney had threatened to kill him and attacked him with a knife.

The victim did not suffer any injuries from the assault, and Sweeney fled prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on Sweeney is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or through the crime watch tip line.