Police searching for suspect accused of stealing over $1500 worth of cigarettes from Walmart in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that stole $1500 worth of cigarettes from a Walmart.

On March 14, the above pictured man stole over $1500 worth of cigarettes from the Walmart in Ephrata Township.

The suspect left in the above pictured vehicle.

Similar thefts have been reported to other Walmart stores in the surrounding areas.

If anyone can identify the suspect or have any information that may help police, you’re asked to contact authorities at 717-738-9200 ext. 238.