Quiet start to the work week, warming by the weekend

Temperatures slowly rise throughout the week, and we keep the 50s starting Wednesday.

THE LAST DAYS OF WINTER: A stray morning flurry chance subsides quickly across the area well before lunch time. Temperatures climb into the mid-40s by afternoon with increasing sunshine throughout the day. Overnight lows dip into the 20s. More sunshine Tuesday means we gain a couple degrees by the afternoon with otherwise very similar conditions. Highs just shy of 50-degrees will be the norm for the last official day of Winter.

Shower chances start late Wednesday through Thursday.

WELCOMING SPRING: Morning lows near freezing start off the new season with afternoon highs in the low-50s. We welcome Spring in style with late evening and overnight rain chances as clouds increase throughout a mostly dry day beforehand. Shower chances persist into Thursday. By no means will it be a washout, but rather off-and-on light showers for most. Temperatures rise into the mid-50s again for Thursday as we dry throughout the later portions of the day. Breezy conditions head in for Friday with lows in the mid-30s and highs near 50.

WARMING WEEKEND: We start a warm-up Saturday before it really takes hold Sunday. Partly cloudy and dry skies dominate the first half of the weekend with highs in the low-50s. A wind switch and mostly sunny conditions give us a big jump into the low-60s by Sunday afternoon for a beautifully warm finish to the first weekend of Spring.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long

