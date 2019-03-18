Rep. Brian Ellis resigns from PA House

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Brian Ellis has resigned from the Pennsylvania House, effective immediately.

Rep. Ellis tendered his resignation in a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Turzai on Monday.

The Butler County Republican wrote in part, “I have concluded that it is in the best interest of my family, the residents of the 11th House district, and my own health that I resign from the General Assembly.”

Rep. Ellis is currently under investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office for the alleged sexual assault of a woman that occurred in 2015.

Last week, victim advocate Jennifer Storm confirmed that the woman who has accused Rep. Ellis of sexual assault filed a formal complaint with PA House Republicans.

Gov. Tom Wolf has called for the resignation of Rep. Ellis after the allegations surfaced.