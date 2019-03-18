× Steelers sign LB Mark Barron

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have made a move to address the middle of the team’s defense.

The team has added LB Mark Barron on a two-year, $12 million deal.

Barron, 29, spent parts of the last five seasons with the Rams, who converted him into a linebacker after he began his career at safety.

Since making the switch, Barron has been a tackling machine when healthy.

However, he has missed six games over the past two seasons.

He will look to secure a starting job in the middle of the Steelers’ defense, which was desperate for an infusion of athleticism and pass coverage ability.