Steelers sign LB Mark Barron

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Inside linebacker Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have made a move to address the middle of the team’s defense.

The team has added LB Mark Barron on a two-year, $12 million deal.

Barron, 29, spent parts of the last five seasons with the Rams, who converted him into a linebacker after he began his career at safety.

Since making the switch, Barron has been a tackling machine when healthy.

However, he has missed six games over the past two seasons.

He will look to secure a starting job in the middle of the Steelers’ defense, which was desperate for an infusion of athleticism and pass coverage ability.

