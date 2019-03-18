× Two men arrested in connection with robbery, assault in Lower Swatara Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a robbery that took place in Lower Swatara Township.

The incident occurred on October 23 in the area of Stoner Driver.

Police say Anthony Mitzel and Jaiqwon Preston met up with the victim to sell him a watch and then allegedly robbed and assaulting him. Two women, Kaitlyn Aston and Meria Mowrer, were also involved in the incident. They were taken into custody about two weeks after the alleged robbery and assault.

Mitzel has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – robbery, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Preston faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.