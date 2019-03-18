Two people accused of stealing money from gaming machines in East Donegal Twp.

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people face charges after they allegedly broke into gaming machines at Herr’s Market in East Donegal Township.

John Hiestand and Stacie Pettigrew, both 46 years old, are accused of breaking into the machines on February 3 and taking $2,039.49 from them.

The machines were damaged as a result of the alleged theft. Police say repairs cost $5,000.

Hiestand and Pettigrew are charged with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft and criminal mischief.

