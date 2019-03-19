A sunny return to the 50s before rain chances welcome Spring

NICE AND DRY: After a chilly start in the 20s, we rise quickly through the 30s and 40s by the lunch time hour. Mostly sunny skies dominate the day with light winds. Afternoon highs reach the 50-degree mark in many locations. We welcome Spring in similar fashion, with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Partly cloudy skies roll in late in the day ahead of our Thursday rainmaker.

RAIN CHANCES: Heading into the morning commute Thursday, showers start moving in from south to north. Light-to-moderate scattered showers take over throughout the morning and last for most of the day. Your evening commute will likely be wet. However, we’ll get breaks throughout the day as well. This will by no means be a washout. Showers end heading into the overnight time frame, with rainfall totals around half-an-inch expected.

WARMING THIS WEEKEND: Breezy conditions move in as the rain stops falling Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs at or just shy of 50-degrees end the week. Mostly sunny skies move in Saturday with highs in the low-50s. Temperatures in the 60s make their return to finish the weekend on Sunday and continue into Monday.

Have a great one! Stay Weather Smart all week long with the FOX43 Weather Team.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long