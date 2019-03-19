Beto O’Rourke makes presidential campaign stop in State College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County -- Beto O'Rourke met with Penn State students at the Lion Shrine early Tuesday morning, before making numerous stops around campus.

The biggest talker, college tuition.

O'Rourke had a warm welcome from Penn State's Democratic Chapter for the 2020 Presidential Candidate, but one of the hardest questions on the mind of a student from Chambersburg, student debt.

"I want to make sure opportunities are spread across everyone. Those who want to attend a great four year university, like this one, but also those who want to move onto a career at the age of 18," said Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate.

"Pennsylvania does have one of the worse records in the country for graduates and how much debt they take on and Penn State isn't a cheap school, by any means," said Danny Muldowney, Penn State Freshman/Chambersburg.

But, before anything is done.

"We need to fix our democracy if we're going to have any hope of addressing anything else that we're all concerned about," said O'Rourke.

Staples in O'Rourke's argument, stressing, even through they do not happen overnight and are a process for years to come. O"Rourke wants to make climate changes and universal healthcare.

"To ensure we can hit the ground running with the people of this country, around the common cause and the common goals. Whether, that's climate change and adverting a disaster that will make life so much harder for our kids. Whether, it's universal healthcare. The only way we are going to get this done is if we bring this deeply divided country together," said O'Rourke.

Despite party differences, O'Rourke wants to hear every voice.

"We're going to run a very positive, very ambitious campaign that seeks to bring out the best in all of us that doesn't distinguish based on party or geography . You can't be too rural, too urban, too red, too blue, for me to show up and listen to you. The only way we're going to get all of this done is to bring this deeply divided country together," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke will officially kickoff his campaign March 30th in El Paso, Texas.