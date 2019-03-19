Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Delone Catholic girls advance to state championship game

Posted 4:28 AM, March 19, 2019

MIFFLIN COUNTY – Delone Catholic’s girls basketball team are going the distance.  Only two teams in the entire state advance to the PIAA title game and the Squirettes secured their berth in the 3A final with a 47-39 victory over Central Cambria on Monday Night.   The Squirettes held a close 18-16 advantage before breaking things open in the second half.   Coach Gerry Eckenrode and his Squirettes will now face undefeated Dunmore in the PIAA 3A Championship at Giant Center on Thursday Night at 6pm.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction seen on FOX43 News:

