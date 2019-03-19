× DUI charge leads to suspension for ex-West Manheim Township police chief employed by private security firm

YORK COUNTY — The retired West Manheim Township Police chief recently charged with drunk driving has been suspended by the private security company that employs him as an armed security guard at South Western High School, according to the school district’s superintendent.

Tim Hippensteel, 55, was charged with DUI last week after he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in February by Penn Township Police.

Hippensteel is employed by G-Force Investigations, a private company that is contracted by the South Western School District to provide security. He works as a security guard at West Manheim Elementary School, according to South Western superintendent Jay Burkhart, who issued a statement to parents and guardians in the district Tuesday.

Burkhart’s statement appears below.