DUI charge leads to suspension for ex-West Manheim Township police chief employed by private security firm
YORK COUNTY — The retired West Manheim Township Police chief recently charged with drunk driving has been suspended by the private security company that employs him as an armed security guard at South Western High School, according to the school district’s superintendent.
Tim Hippensteel, 55, was charged with DUI last week after he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in February by Penn Township Police.
Hippensteel is employed by G-Force Investigations, a private company that is contracted by the South Western School District to provide security. He works as a security guard at West Manheim Elementary School, according to South Western superintendent Jay Burkhart, who issued a statement to parents and guardians in the district Tuesday.
Burkhart’s statement appears below.
Good Evening Parents/Guardians:
Recently, an employee of G-Force Investigations, Mr. Tim Hippensteel, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The criminal charges are unrelated to Mr. Hippensteel’s service as a security guard at West Manheim Elementary. The district recognizes the seriousness of these charges and believes behavior such as this does not meet the standards expected of contractor employees assigned to our district. As a result of the arrest, G-Force has placed Mr. Hippensteel on indefinite suspension from the district, pending a complete investigation. The district will continue to consult with G-Force on this matter and take further action as appropriate. As this is a confidential matter, we will have no additional comment at this time.
As always, we thank you for your support as we continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students.
Sincerely,
Jay H. Burkhart, D.Ed. Superintendent of Schools