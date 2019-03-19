× Eagles sign safety Anderson Sendejo to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added a safety as depth to its starting group.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with S Anderson Sendejo.

Sendejo, 32, had his option declined by the Minnesota Vikings last week, making him a free agent.

Last year, Sendejo only appeared in 5 games and missed the rest of the season with a groin injury.

He has struggled to stay on the field, missing at least two games in each of the previous four seasons.

Now, the Eagles hope he will replace S Corey Graham in the third safety role, providing more athleticism and hard hitting.