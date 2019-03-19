FOX43 Capitol Beat: Congressman Lloyd Smucker (March 19, 2019)

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA – Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R-PA 11) was the guest on this week’s FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel. Among the topics the two discussed during the segment include social media’s role in the New Zealand terror attack and Congressional Democrats’ attempt to override the President’s veto of his southern border national emergency. Smucker voted against the decision to block President Trump’s emergency declaration.

Also, Rep. Smucker recently introduced a pair of workforce development bills, designed to fill open jobs in the hopes of stimulating the economy.

Watch the entire interview in the clip above.