Hershey Restaurant Week – Hotel Hershey

DERRY TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43' s Chris Garrett headed to the "sweetest place on earth" to try some of the great dishes at The Hotel Hershey.

Guests are invited to indulge in special two- to three-course tasting menus with prices ranging from $15-$35 per person. Menus will consist of fresh, seasonal dishes hand-crafted by HersheyEntertainment & Resorts’ (HE&R) award-winning culinary teams.

This event is a favorite for HE&R chefs as they have the opportunity to let their creativity shine by experimenting with unique, seasonal flavors and creating one-of-a-kind menus that can only be found during Hershey Restaurant Week.

Today's Participating restaurants include:

The Hotel Hershey

The Circular iconic American restaurant

Trevi 5 Italian Grill

Harvest restaurant & bar

Additional details – including menus – will be posted online in the coming weeks. Visit http://www.hersheypa.com/things-to-do/dining/events.php for more info.

