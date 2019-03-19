Hershey Restaurant Week - Hotel Hershey
Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Hershey Restaurant Week – Hotel Hershey

Posted 4:51 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, March 19, 2019

DERRY TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43' s Chris Garrett headed to the "sweetest place on earth" to try some of the great dishes at The Hotel Hershey.

Guests are invited to indulge in special two- to three-course tasting menus with prices ranging from $15-$35 per person. Menus will consist of fresh, seasonal dishes hand-crafted by HersheyEntertainment & Resorts’ (HE&R) award-winning culinary teams.

This event is a favorite for HE&R chefs as they have the opportunity to let their creativity shine by experimenting with unique, seasonal flavors and creating one-of-a-kind menus that can only be found during Hershey Restaurant Week.

Today's Participating restaurants include:

The Hotel Hershey
The Circular iconic American restaurant
Trevi 5 Italian Grill
Harvest restaurant & bar

Additional details – including menus – will be posted online in the coming weeks. Visit http://www.hersheypa.com/things-to-do/dining/events.php for more info.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.