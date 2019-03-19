Hersheypark prepares for Springtime In The Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - It is one of the busiest times of the year for Hersheypark, preparing for Springtime In The Park.

“We have, 200 full-time maintenance staff and they carefully inspect every single ride in the offseason and now they get to put it back on the tracks and make sure everything is ready," said Hersheypark Director of Public Relations Quinn Bryner.

Working around the clock crews carefully take apart rides, inspect them and repair coaster tracks if needed.

“That’s apart of our incredibly high safety standards," said Bryner.

"It just takes a lot of time and care and that’s why we have full-time professionals who focus on it in the offseason. So that we’re ready to open for guests to enjoy.”

Once the park opens, visitors can look forward to enjoying new king size shakes and a Chick-fil-A food truck which will be available for the Spring.

Of course, guests will be able to enjoy some of the parks popular attractions like the carousel.

“We got all 13 of the coasters opened and then it’s actually the 100th anniversary of our carousel, so the carousel right when you enter the park. It was built in 1919, so we’re excited to have everyone come ride that and all of our other rides. So it can be an awesome way to kick off your Spring season.”

Springtime In The Park kicks off April 6th through the April 21st. The park will open officially open for its summer season on May 3rd.