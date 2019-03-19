× Lancaster man to serve 3-6 years in prison for strangling victim on Lancaster City street

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man will serve at least three years in prison after strangling a woman on a Lancaster city street.

Jose Velez, 45, was recently sentenced to serve 3-6 years in prison for the June 11, 2018 attack.

On that date, Velez attacked his then-girlfriend in the 400 block of South Lime Street in Lancaster.

Evidence that was presented at trial said that Velez strangled the woman until her body went “limp” and that Velez fled when an eyewitness intervened.

While the victim originally cooperated with law enforcement, she recanted her statement when on the stand.

Despite the victim become uncooperative with prosecutors, they were able to win the case, and Velez will now serve time in prison.