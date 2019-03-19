× Lancaster Mennonite School will close Hershey campus in July

HERSHEY — Lancaster Mennonite is closing its Hershey campus due to enrollment decline, the school announced.

“Over four years ago, Lancaster Mennonite school and Hershey Christian school entered into negotiations and a planning process for Lancaster Mennonite to acquire Hershey Christian,” the school said in a statement. “The enrollment at the Hershey campus of Lancaster Mennonite has been tenuous since the acquisition.

“After four years of operation, the Lancaster Mennonite Board of Directors, Finance Committee and Administration determined sustainability of the Hershey campus of Lancaster Mennonite is no longer viable due to enrollment decline.”

The Hershey campus will close at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Lancaster Mennonite said.

The closure is part of a transition to a sustainable financial model for Lancaster Mennonite, which said it has experienced declining enrollment for more than 10 years.

“We acknowledge the positive influence and history of Hershey Christian and LM in the lives of alumni and current students,” said Pam Tieszen, LM Superintendent, in a statement. “Dedicated teachers and staff prepared students and gave a gift that will continue to live on. Lives have been shaped and transformed.”

The sustainable model for the future includes a healthy endowment that creates a solid foundation for New Danville (ND), Locust Grove (LG), Lancaster Mennonite Middle School (LMMS), and Lancaster Mennonite High School (LMH).

Tieszen sent a letter to parents and alumni of the Hershey campus, which appears in full below: