× Michigan man facing child pornography charges after Upper Allen Township resident finds obscene material

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Michigan man is facing charges after sending sexually explicit images to children.

Joey Hoffman, 36, of Lansing, Michigan, is facing possession of child pornography, dissemination of photographs, and unlawful contact with a minor, among other related charges.

In October 2018, a resident of Upper Allen Township reported that a child had been provided with obscene sexual material on social media.

After an investigation, police found that Hoffman had created a fictitious social media account for the purpose of soliciting sexual images from underage girls.

It was found that during one of Hoffman’s conversation with the juvenile victim, he sent the victim images of his penis.

Hoffman also requested and received nude images of the juvenile, and then sent the child pornography to other users on social media.

An arrest warrant was issued and Hoffman was arrested in Michigan, extradited to Pennsylvania, and committed to Cumberland County Prison.